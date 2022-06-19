Fire, fun and funkiness as revellers enjoy Oswestry music festival

A fire breather wows the crowd

The rain may have poured at the first Cae Glas Live event in Oswestry on Saturday, but spirits were not dampened as party-goers old and young had fun.

The festival replaced the town's Party in the Park, which was set up to celebrate the millennium but ceased 15 years ago.

A full day of music started at 10am with a set from Ed Crowley - while the weather was a bit brighter - and ran into the evening, with the last set from Yubaba.

The Manhattan's proved to be popular with the revellers, who warmed themselves up in the chilly weather by dancing along to a crowd-pleasing set with several upbeat numbers and catchy guitar riffs. Among the crowd enjoying lead singer Sam Perry's powerful, yet angelic vocals was a Minion from Despicable Me, raising money for Hope House children's hospice. The yellow fellow was lucky enough to get a song dedicated to him while he was shaking his bucket - and his booty.

Other acts rocking the park included The Bartells, The Small Furry Animals, and the The Marches Rock Band.

Funky blues band Little Wing also put on a lively show, fresh from raising the roof in Wellington at The Wrekin Inn the night before.

As well as the music, the family-friendly free event also had a fairground, plus street foods and bars, so there was plenty for people of all ages to enjoy.

A fire breather and juggler gathered a big crowd while showing off his impressive and daring tricks, while kids were hula hooping and getting their faces painted on an uplifting day out.

Oswestry mayor Jay Moore, who was in attendance with son and 'mini-mayor' Alfie, said it was an event he had been hoping to bring to the park for some time.

"It has been amazing," he said. "We've had around 4,500 people in here. The weather has had a bit of an impact on some of the numbers, but these things happen. All we can do is put the event on and I think it's gone really well.

"I've been trying to bring this back to the town since before I was a councillor. Finally, six years later, we've done it.

"Especially after the pandemic and the lockdowns, people want these kind of events. They want to get together in their local community and have a bit of fun. That's what it's all about.

"We call this (Cae Glas Park) our jewel in the crown. It's such a perfect space for events like this."

He added: "I'd like to thank Hope House for all the volunteers they provided. We had 40 volunteers from them to help with the event. I'd also like to thank the town council officers who put in a lot of work to help make this happen."