Police appeal for witnesses after woman, 18, seriously injured in crash near Oswestry

The scene of the crash. Photo: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service.

The crash happened on the B4398, close to Maesbrook, on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a white Renault Clio and a blue Ford Ranger at around 8am.

One of the drivers, an 18-year-old woman, was trapped in the wreckage of her car and had to be released with help from Shropshire firefighters.

She suffered serious injuries and was treated by paramedics before being taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The other driver, a 31-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for checks.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage which may have captured it or the moments leading up to the collision.