Shaun Wallace

The TV quizzer, nicknamed The Dark Destroyer, will be hosting a For Better Oar Worse Quiz at Oswestry Rugby Club on Saturday, July 9.

The event has been organised to support Ian Davies, his daughter, Danielle Jones, and her husband Mark, who are taking part in a transatlantic row next year, in a team called For Better Oar Worse, in a bid to raise money for good causes.

Danielle and Mark are aiming to become the fastest husband and wife team to row across the 3,000 miles from la Gomera in the Canary Islands to the Caribbean island of Antigua when they set off in December 2023.

And dad Ian is teaming up with Oxford rower Jim Ronaldson to take on the Talisker Atlantic Challenge. They hope to become the oldest pair to row the Atlantic in a team called Never2Late.

The teams will be raising funds and awareness for Myeloma UK a bone marrow cancer charity; Papyrus, the prevention of young suicide charity and Access sport - community sport for all.

Dani and Mark on a training session

Myeloma UK is a charity close to Ian’s heart, as he was diagnosed with incurable blood cancer myeloma seven years ago and has had treatment both before and after taking part in a previous Atlantic Challenge in 2020.

"We started fundraising a year ago, as this is not a cheap challenge and we are indebted to Shaun for supporting us," said Ian. "He will come up, set the quiz and will bring trophies. He's a really nice bloke and when Danielle reached out to him, he was happy to support us.

"In order for us to get to the start line in La Gomera we need help from the public so if you are able to put a team together for the quiz, it would be fantastic."

The quiz, held over ten rounds, will take place from 7pm on the night with a maximum of eight members in a team.