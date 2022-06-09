Hall's Centenary Fair will give community a chance to come together

Pant Memorial Hall is run by Pant Memorial Institute

The hall is the war memorial for the village near Oswestry, is managed by a committee of unpaid volunteers and can trace its roots to a legal agreement, signed on February 9, 1922.

Richard Sheehan, Pant Memorial Hall trustee, said: “The Centenary Fair is our chance to say thank you to the people of Pant and all those who have supported the hall over the years. The committee is extremely proud that we have reached this significant milestone."

The first hall building was an ex-WWI army hut from Park Hall, which miraculously survived until the early 1980s, when the current hall was built.

A major programme of improvement work has been taking place to mark the hall's first 100 years, thanks to two generous funding awards.

One awarded by People's Postcode Trust, a grant-giving charity funded entirely by players of People's Postcode Lottery, and the other from the National Lottery Community Fund.

As well as roof-mounted solar panels, new heaters and a new hot water system have been installed.

Mr Sheehan said: “When we began our solar project last year, none of us could have predicted how energy costs would rocket, and as electricity is the hall’s biggest monthly expense, the new solar panels will make a huge difference, not only to our bills but to our environmental impact.

“Everyone is welcome to come along to the fair and we would urge people to get involved and to set us on the road to our next 100 years!”

Not only is the fair an opportunity to mark the hall’s first 100 years and for people to see the hall’s new solar energy installation, but it is also a chance to bring the community together after the challenges of the last couple of years.

The fair is being held between 2pm and 4pm in Pant, near Oswestry, for locals and visitors alike and will feature stalls from local organisations, a photo exhibition charting the hall’s history, refreshments and the opportunity to see the facilities on offer.

There will be a number of craft-makers at the fair offering unique and bespoke products and gifts. The hall itself will be running a tombola and bookstall and there will be face-painting for children. Weather permitting, the fair will take place both indoor and out.

Proceeds from the sale of teas, coffees and cake will go towards the upkeep of the hall, which is a registered charity and an asset for the community.