Community Games returns to Oswestry's park

Sporting, music and dance organisations will provide free activities and fun on the day with the aim of encouraging participants to try a new activity and take it up after event.

James Manford, lead organiser, said: “With so many sports clubs, dance and community groups coming along to show Oswestry what activities they offer, this year’s 10th anniversary community games promises to be a real burst of life. There will be a wide choice of free have a go session for people of all ages - too many to list here.

Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore said: "It is my honour as Mayor to welcome the return of The Oswestry Community Games back to Cae Glas Park. This event that has become a staple of our calendar in Oswestryand one I personally look forward to each year. The organisers do a fantastic job and there is always a great variety of activities on offer."

New to the games will be “The Mirrors” a local music group, Adrenaline Sporting Events, Shropshire Outdoor Partnership, Immense Fitness, Brookside Squash and Oswestry Rickshaw as part of Shropshire Cycle Hub. Urban Grill will be the main caterers and Moreton Hall Ambassadors will provide a key support to the Games.

"This year we are delighted to have Joe Lockley from Bright Star Boxing Club as our guest of honour."

Joe is the founder of Bright Star Boxing Club, based in Shifnal, and James said, had made a huge impact on the lives of people in Shropshire.

"Using boxing as a way of engaging the most hard to reach young people, Joe and his team have been extremely successful in creating innovative programmes that have made such a big difference. They have been recognised at a national level, including: winning a 2021 Queens award, a West Midlands mental health award and being shortlisted for a national diversity award."

The Charity that Joe and Oswestry Community Games will be supporting is Climbing Out which provides fully funded five day outdoor activity programmes aimed at rebuilding confidence, self-esteem and motivation for people facing life-changing illness or trauma.