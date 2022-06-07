Two festivals in Oswestry's park set to attract tens of thousands of people

:Last year's balloon festival

The event on Saturday, June 18, replaces Party in the Park set up to celebrated the millennium but which folded about 15 years ago.

One of those who have championed bringing a music festival back to the town centre is the Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore.

A report to councillors who meet on Wednesday, says the event is one of two big town council festivals taking place in the park this summer - the second is the Balloon Festival which will be held on August 20 and 21.

David Clough, retail markets and events manager for the council, said the music event would showcase 20 local bands invited to perform on the main stage and support stage.

"The event itself has been marketed to be family friendly with a wider demographic than the previous Party in the Park event, and there will also be a large fairground, street food vendors and other entertainment during the day," he said.

"It is hoped the event will attract over 8,000 people and will be a celebration of the local music scene in Oswestry whilst being a boost to the local economy," he said.

The charity partner for the festival will be Hope House Children's Hospice, whose volunteers will issue wrist bands and manage numbers, while encouraging donations to their charity.

"To assist in monitoring attendance numbers, infrared beams will also be located on the main entrances," said Mr Clough.

The balloon festival will be delivered in partnership with Nightingale House Hospice Charity, Oswestry BID, Oswestry Town Council and Spirit Events, and is in its third year.

"It is becoming one of the largest events in Oswestry, attracting over 20,000 visitors during the weekend," Mr Clough said.

"As with all events of this scale, this event is costly and logistically complicated to manage, and all partners work hard and commit significant resources, working through several challenges to deliver this spectacular event.

"Much planning is needed beforehand and following a number of reviews there have been some significant changes over the years. One example of a positive change in 2019 was the introduction of a park and ride service based at Oswestry Cattle Market which attracted over 200 cars."

"Throughout the weekend there are planned flights at 6am, 6pm and then there is the main spectacle of the night glow held at approximately 9pm on the Saturday. During the day there is plenty of free entertainment, a fairground, balloon demonstrations and a food court to enjoy."