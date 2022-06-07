Spiritual event in Oswestry

Oswestry Memorial Hall

The meeting will be held in the Cambrian Room at the Memorial Hall in the town between 7.30pm-9pm.

The doors will open at 7pm and cost for entry is £4.

Guest speaker will be Karen Morsley who will give a demonstration of Mediumship.

"Come along and see how Karen links the two worlds together bringing information and messages from our friends and loved ones," spokesperson Val Laundy said.

There will be a free taster spiritual healing sessions after the demonstration.

For more info call Val on 07891084071