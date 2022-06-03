Oswestry residents celebrate Jubilee in style

Judith Pearson, Val Smout, Shelia Cooke, Alison French and Gwen Hill

Many living in the independent living accommodation in Upper Brook Street in the town joined in the festivities.

One of those who helped organise the event was resident Val Smout who said it was wonderful to be involved in community events, following lockdown.

"Abraham Court had a social committee but of course that all had to stop in lockdown. We are now reviving it it with coffee mornings and events."

"Many of the residents helped to make the bunting and when we put it up the room looked fantastic. There was a lot of nostalgia as people chatted about their memories of previous jubilees and even the Coronation.