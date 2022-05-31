Royal Family join in the fun at Oswestry tourist attraction

Park Hall Countryside Experience near Oswestry is holding multiple Royal Jubilee events during half term, one of which is the Right Royal Race! from left, Chloe Ellis, Friday the Pony, Honor Grigg and Mia Jenkins-Doyle take on royal roles to enjoy the race

The Park Hall Countryside Attraction near Oswestry has a range of special jubilee events during half term.

And the Right Royal Race is already proving popular.

Staff, dressed as members of the Royal Family, take part in fun race at 3pm every afternoon along with Friday the pony.

Rachel Mottram, from the visitor attraction, said members of staff were really getting into the jubilee fun.

She said: "It was their idea to bring the pony into the race and the children all root for him to win.

"We also of course have our pig racing as well every day."

Other right royal entertainment include the corgi trail were families go on a walk through the woods to try to track down the naughty corgi that has run off with the crown.

As well as turning sleuths the children also have a fun history lesson as they spot kings and queens of the past right up to our present queen.

There are also crafting activities.