Free Saturday bus travel starts in Oswestry on Saturday

Oswestry mayor, Councillor Jay Moore

The free travel is being provided by Oswestry Town Council and operated by local business, Tanat Valley buses.

At the full council meeting on May 18 councillors agreed to cover the cost of the Saturday Town Service.

It will cover the bus routes, 400 (Aston Way- Llys Road), 402 (Balmoral Crescent – Windsor) ,403 (Hampton Road Circular) and the 404 (Vyrnwy Drive to Old Fort Road) town centre services in Oswestry each Saturday running from 4th of June 2022 and will be reviewed early next year.

The start of the free bus travel initiative ties in with Jubilee weekend and a busy events calendar forthcoming in the town across the summer months including Charity Market, Oswestry Community Games, Festival in the Park, Wellness Event, Oswestry Food Festival and Oswestry Balloon Carnival to name a few.

Alongside this the Council is looking to discuss the possibility of reconfiguring the existing provision to meet local need and demand and seeking discussion with Shropshire Council in relation to this. This would look at where people are needing to get to, for every-day activities between the town and community facilities and key infrastructure.