Former Edinburgh Woollen Mill store building could get new lease of life

The Cross Market building in Oswestry

The Cross Market Building, owned by the council, housed the Edinburgh Woollen Mill store until it closed in January last year after the company went into administration.

Councillors agreed to carry out repairs and renovations on the building earlier this year.

The work was funded from the money the council made from the development on part of the Smithfield livestock market site.

Now the council says it is seeking new uses for the building.