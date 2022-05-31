Notification Settings

Ceilidh is just one of the jubilee events in Whittington

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A jubilee ceilidh is to be held at Whittington Seniors Citizens Hall as part of the village’s weekend of celebrations.

Some of the jubilee crowns

The ceilidh will be held on Friday, with a live band and caller. Tickets, which cost £12.50 and £10 for concessions, include a ploughman’s supper. Children aged under 12 will have free entry.

One of the organisers, Julie Drowley, said that the ceilidh was one of several events to be held in the village as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations.

These include an afternoon tea at the Senior Citizens Club on Saturday and a family picnic on Sunday.

“We trust that the ceilidh will be a very enjoyable evening and hopefully raise some funds for much-needed repairs to our parish church,” she said.

The ceilidh starts at 7pm. Tickets are available from Julie Drowley on 01691 671994.

The church, St John the Baptist, is also hosting a display of hand made crowns to celebrate the jubilee.

Rector, Reverend Suzan Williams, said the crowns, more than 70 of them, had been made by children in Whittington CofE Primary School and the local brownies.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

