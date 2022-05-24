Best foot forward to raise money for charity at Trefonen Hill Walk weekend

BORDER WORDS REPORTERS. Helen Francis prepares for this years Trefonen Hill Walk.PIC BY MARK BOOTH 25/4/14 (**THE MILK CHURN IS SOMETHING TO DO WITH THE WALK APPARANTLY**).

The weekend in the village near Oswestry began as fundraising hill walk to help a charity in Africa with a milk churn on the top of of the hill to receive donations.

It has grown to include a whole range of fundraising events, this year helping three local and international charities.

A spokesperson for the weekend said: "We are joining with the rest of the nation ,in the Queens Platinum Jubilee Celebrations including the lighting of a beacon on the Thursday evening, June 2.

Events begin on May 28 with a fashion show in the village.

On June 1 there will be a music night in the Barley Mow and on June 2 the popular 15 mile walk and the lighting of the beacon.

June 3 will see a range of family walks signposted with a cafe at the New Barns along with an evening quiz.

A Hill Run organised by Oswestry Olympians takes place on Saturday along with a motorbike trial and mountain bike challenge.

There will also be a duck race followed by Football club’s BBQ and Tug of War at The Barley Mow

The weekend will end on June 5 with a church service and a village tea party and games on the playing field.

"Charities we have chosen this year are The Ethos Group - working with people in Oswestry with physical disabilities - Oswestry's Food Bank, and MSF, Doctors without Borders."