Best foot forward to raise money for charity at Trefonen Hill Walk weekend

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

The Trefonen Hill Walk weekend is combining its traditional bank holiday events with celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

BORDER WORDS REPORTERS. Helen Francis prepares for this years Trefonen Hill Walk.PIC BY MARK BOOTH 25/4/14 (**THE MILK CHURN IS SOMETHING TO DO WITH THE WALK APPARANTLY**).
The weekend in the village near Oswestry began as fundraising hill walk to help a charity in Africa with a milk churn on the top of of the hill to receive donations.

It has grown to include a whole range of fundraising events, this year helping three local and international charities.

A spokesperson for the weekend said: "We are joining with the rest of the nation ,in the Queens Platinum Jubilee Celebrations including the lighting of a beacon on the Thursday evening, June 2.

Events begin on May 28 with a fashion show in the village.

On June 1 there will be a music night in the Barley Mow and on June 2 the popular 15 mile walk and the lighting of the beacon.

June 3 will see a range of family walks signposted with a cafe at the New Barns along with an evening quiz.

A Hill Run organised by Oswestry Olympians takes place on Saturday along with a motorbike trial and mountain bike challenge.

There will also be a duck race followed by Football club’s BBQ and Tug of War at The Barley Mow

The weekend will end on June 5 with a church service and a village tea party and games on the playing field.

"Charities we have chosen this year are The Ethos Group - working with people in Oswestry with physical disabilities - Oswestry's Food Bank, and MSF, Doctors without Borders."

"MSF is working all over the world, including Ukraine."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

