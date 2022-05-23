Oswestry family's plea for £45k to get father life-changing treatment in Mexico

James in his wheelchair with wife Alex and children, Daisy (11), Holly (15), Paul (13), Thomas (10)

James Nash, a commercial insurance salesman, was last year diagnosed with primary progressive Multiple Sclerosis.

Father-of-four James said: "I was rushed to hospital after collapsing and being unable to use my legs in January last year. Four days later I returned home with the diagnosis."

Since then James' condition has got worse and earlier this year saw him having to rely more than ever on using a wheelchair.

The 47-year-old's wife, Alexandra Nash, a former legal executive who now works part-time as a swimming coach at Ellesmere College, said: "When James came home he struggled to walk and was very wobbly.

"His muscles are tight and six months on he was on crutches.

"Earlier this year he has been relying more and more on a wheelchair and because of severe fatigue he needs an electric chair. He is now virtually dependent on a wheelchair.

"We are now waiting to get a car which will take the wheelchair."

Last summer James could walk around a supermarket with support of a trolley but the condition has progressed so quickly it has now also affected his throat muscles.

Alexandra said there was a treatment available in Mexico, called HSCT, which involves removing stem cells, cleaning them and using a form of chemotherapy before reintroducing them into the patient's body.

She added that in the UK, the treatment was only being trialled and James did not qualify for it.

She said: "The only problem is that this treatment costs £45,000 and on top of that we will have to pay for his flight, a carer and MRI scans.

"I cannot go as I have to take care of the children.

"I just hope that we can raise this money as James will need to go at the end of August before his condition deteriorates further.

"He will have to go but time is not on his side. James' immune system is attacking his cells.

"We may have to borrow money as we have to pay within a month but plan to keep the justgiving crowdfunding page in James' name going for ongoing costs."

Alexandra added: "There are many different types of MS and to qualify for treatment there are a lot of criteria.

"The treatment he would receive in Mexico is only being trialled in this country and James does not meet the criteria.

"There are no treatments for him and, even if there were, it would cost more than £90,000 in this country."