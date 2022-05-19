Youth worker recognised as community champion as Oswestry mayor launches new award

Geoff Moore

Councillor Jay Moore handed over the certificate for the inaugural award to the family of the late Geoff Moore on Wednesday night.

Mr Moore was a youth worker and martial arts sixth dan in Judoka.

In giving the award the Mayor said “Our town is all the richer for having Geoff call Oswestry his home. I am incredibly proud to have known him, and to be able to present this small token of appreciation on behalf of our town and Council to his partner Karen and daughters, Natalie, Zoey, Nicola, Victoria and Dominique.”

“Geoff was a great advocate for young people, he took the time to get to know them and empathised with their situation. He always defended them, he would always stand in their corner and most of all, he always – without fail respected them. "

He said Mr Moore had been instrumental in developing long standing projects that would continue far into the future helping many hundreds of young people.

"These projects include drug and alcohol, homeless and education project as well as Health and Well Being, outdoor activity and music and arts programmes. Geoff had a wide and varied career in Youth Work. He worked across England and Wales and made a significant positive impact on not only his peers, but countless young people as well.”

Councillor Moore said that during his mayoral year he wanted to recognise as many community champions as possible.

"I'm looking for the unsung heroes of our town so we can recognise them as a council and present some of them with an award.

"Whether they be someone who helps put out a neighbour's bin each week or someone that has contributed with some act of heroism. All are welcome and will be considered."