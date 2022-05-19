For Better Oar Worse, married couple line up against dad, Iain in Atlantic challenge

Dani Jones and dad Iain Davies

Mark and Danielle Jones, who now live in France, were back on home soil recently to collect the craft.

It also gave them the chance to catch up with Dani's father, Ian Davies, who, will be making his second Atlantic crossing in the same race, the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge.

The challenge sees teams and individuals undertake the tough 3,000-mile row from La Gomera in the Canaries to Antigua in the Caribbean in December 2003.

Calling themselves For Better Oar Worse they are aiming to break the world record and become the fastest married couple to make the crossing.

Not one to be outdone, her dad, Iain Davies of Oswestry, thought it might be good to race his daughter. So joining up with Jim Ronaldson he has entered for a second time, hoping to become the oldest pair to row the Atlantic.

Iain was part of the Atlantic Mavericks four man crew that completed the challenge two years ago.

He has twice fought back from the bone marrow cancer, Myeloma, to train for the event.

Both teams will be fundraising for charities including Access Sport UK, which provides sporting opportunities countrywide for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and those with disabilities which prevent them from taking part in sports, Myeloma UK and Papyrus, the prevention of young suicide charity.

Dani and Mark say there inspired by Iain and now want to inspire young people to chase their dreams too.

because, they say, they can come true. They are kicking off their fundraising campaign with a 24-hour row on their Concept 4 machine in their local village, but there will be events held across Shropshire to help raise funds too.

"This is no cheap challenge and part of both teams aims is to show that you do not need to be a millionaire or an Olympic athlete to take on this challenge, but we do need help," Iain said.

“Anyone wishing to offer major sponsorship will be offered global exposure as the race is followed by millions,” Mark said.

“Sponsors of smaller amounts will be given a ticket, representing a mile of the total 3000 per £10 sponsored.”

Mark and Dani will pick a ticket live upon their arrival in Antigua for a lucky person to win £500 plus 4 further winners of £100, subject to ticket sales.