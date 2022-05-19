Boxer will be star guest at Oswestry Community Games

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/08/2021 - Brightstar Boxing Academy in Telford receives their Queens Award for Voluntary services. Joe Lockley pictured here at their presentation night at Casey's Cordingley Hall..

James Manford, lead organiser said: "With so many sports clubs, dance and community groups coming along to take part and show Oswestry what activities are on offer, this year’s 10th anniversary community games promises to be a real burst of life."

This year the guest of honour will be Joe Lockley from Bright Star Boxing Club in Shifnal.

Joe is the founder of Bright Star Star Boxing Club, based in Shifnal, and James said, has made a huge impact on the lives of people in Shropshire.

"Using boxing as a way of engaging the most hard to reach young people, Joe and his team have been extremely successful in creating innovative programmes that have had such a big difference they have been recognised at a national level, including: winning a 2021 Queens award, a West Midlands mental health award and being shortlisted for a national diversity award.

"Joe has been shortlisted for the UK coaching changing lives award too and the team is currently working with over 400 young people from disadvantaged backgrounds."

He has also won a national tournament and co-starred in an advert with Anthony Joshua in 2019.

The Charity that Joe and Oswestry Community Games will be supporting on the day is Climbing Out which was founded by Kelda Wood who recently rowed the Atlantic single handed.

Climbing Out provides fully funded outdoor activity programmes aimed at rebuilding confidence, self-esteem and motivation for people facing life-changing injury, illness or trauma. Activities including climbing, kayaking, hill walking, and abseiling and caving. All the activities are adapted to meet the needs and capabilities of individual participants.