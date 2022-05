James Barralet

Officers say that 42-year-old James Barralet, who is from Oswestry, was reported missing on May 13 but has not been seen since May 6.

He is described as white, slim build, six foot tall with an untidy beard and wears glasses.

"He has a dog with him and is believed to be in a white campervan, registration R396 JAR, with the word MAJESTIC written on the front," a police spokesman said.