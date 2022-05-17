Traffic lights in place for months as gas works start

Wales & West Utilities has started work to upgrade part of the gas network in the Whittington, Oswestry.

The work is expected to be complete during August.

The gas emergency and pipeline service has liaised with Shropshire Council to plan the work and it has been agreed that two-way traffic lights will be in place along the A495 from Drenewydd to the intersection of with A5 at Whittington throughout the scheme. Motorists are advised to allow extra travelling time.

Wales & West Utilities Francis Kirk is managing this gas pipe upgrade work. He said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Whittington. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.