Charity fundraiser returning for first time since 2019

Triathlon group member Jenny Coppock, aged 36, will be taking the Lake Bala route in the charity ride

Fundraisers are set to take part this August in the Hope House Cycle Challenge as it returns for the first time since 2019.

Hundreds of riders will take to the roads on Sunday, August 14, from Hope House in Oswestry and head on two routes to either 56 miles to Lake Vyrnwy or 70 miles to Lake Bala and back.

The longer Lake Bala route takes in Bwlch y Groes – one of the highest public road mountain passes in Wales with a summit altitude of 545 metres.

Cyclists will be provided with refreshments at the halfway feed station and treated to a delicious buffet upon return to Hope House.

There will also be medical support on route as well as a bike doctor to keep cyclists safe.

One of those already signed up to take part is 36-year-old Jenny Coppock, from Llangollen, who is a member of the Wrecsam Tri triathlon group.

“I’ll be doing the Lake Bala ride, it’s one of the most scenic routes you can ride and I can’t wait to saddle up and get going,” she said.

“This is a really inclusive ride for riders of all sorts of abilities and everyone is really supportive. If you have a bike, get signed up and ride for an amazing cause.”

Due to the pandemic, the ride wasn’t able to be held for two years but is now finally back with a new bespoke medal for riders to add to their collection.

Fundraiser Bekki Fardoe said: “It’s going to be great to see all of our riders again here at Hope House and out on the route.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors The Fencing Bloke Ltd and Knight Frank for their incredible support in helping us be able to put on such an amazing event which will raise vital money to support children and families that need care at our hospices.

“The Cycle Challenge is one of our most popular events, so if you want to take part and make sure you get your hands on one of our incredible medals and one of our cycle jerseys then please do sign up early to avoid disappointment and take advantage of the early bird fee.”

People can sign up at www.hopehouse.org.uk/cycle.