Tea party in market as out-going mayor hands over the reigns

Town Clerk Arren Roberts, Councillor Mark Jones and Ruth Jones

Councillor Mark Jones chose the town's indoor market to host the event as he had maintained a keen interest in the market throughout his year of office.

He and mayoress Ruth even set up their own market stall for a day last year to help raise money for their mayoral charities - Oswestry Talking Newspaper and the Motor Neurone charity, My Name’s 5.

Councillor Jones admitted that he felt sad handing over his medal of office as he had loved every moment of his time representing Oswestry as mayor.