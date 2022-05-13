Friends set their sights on triathlon with a difference for children's hospice

Getting ready for the challenge are from left to right: Sarah Faulks, Marina Evans, twin sisters Joanne Roberts and Helen Roberts, Sam Roberts and Nia McKeown.

Joanne and Helen Roberts, from the Gobowen area, are taking on the challenge with friends Sam Roberts, Sarah Faulks, Marina Evans and Nia McKeown, to raise money in memory of their mum Ros Davies who died suddenly this year aged 76.

The group will get together over a number of days in June as they take on a cycle ride around Lake Vyrnwy twice, canoe from the Trevor Basin to Llangollen and then walk from St Martins to Llangollen over three days.

Their challenge will total 76 miles, the age Ros was when she died.

"We get together regularly and have done a few charity challenges. Our friend Sam, who is always driving us to do crazy events, suggested doing something like this in memory of mum, and we’ve called it the ‘Age Appropriate Challenge’,” said Joanne.

“We wouldn’t be able to do all of it in one go, so we have separated out the events, but it’s going to be quite the challenge for us.”

She said Ros was always family orientated and loved children and had always given donations and supported Hope House over the years.

“Mum always said how amazing it was Hope House was there and how surprising it was how many local people need the care they offer,” said Joanne.

Hospice Fundraising Team Leader Lynsey Kilvert said: “Good luck to these wonderful ladies on their incredible challenge to raise money to support seriously ill local children.

“Without fundraising like this from our wonderful supporters we simply wouldn’t be able to be here for the children and families that need us the most.”