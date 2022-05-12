Oswestry's new mayor pledges to help young people

The new Mayor of Oswestry, drum teacher, Councillor Jay Moore, pictured at his home with his 18 month old son, Alfie

At 39 Councillor Jay Moore become Oswestry's youngest mayor in modern times at a ceremony on Wednesday (12).

He said it was a privilege and an honour to be elected and said he would respect and carry out the duties of Mayor with honesty and integrity.

In an emotional speech Councillor Moore revealed that he had left school at the age of 15 with no qualifications, after the death of his father.

"It was never my goal to be a Councillor, and now I stand here as the first Mayor under 40 in modern history," he said.

"I left school at 15 years of age with no GCSE’s following the passing of my father. I fight anxiety and mental health battles regularly. I’m self-employed and as working class as can be. Yes, I wear baseball caps, yes I’m covered in tattoos. And yes. I am now your Mayor.

"I am proof positive that no matter your struggles, no matter how low you get, we never know what is around the corner.

"I will be approaching the role with honesty and openness of who I am and where I come from. Part of what I am however is also a member of a military family. Events such as Remembrance Day hold a special place in my heart. And although I fully intend to bring my own style and modern-day outlook to the civic position, certain aspects of tradition must be upheld. I recognise the traditions associated with the role, and the key responsibilities that come with it. I am committed to fulfilling the role proudly, to the best of my ability."

He said it was a challenging times for council.

"We have many skilled people in our Council Chamber. It is essential that we not only understand each other’s strengths. But also, our weaknesses as a team. We don’t know everything, and we can all make mistakes. Understanding and accepting that is how we will grow and how we will continue to make a considerable difference in our town. Whether this be empty shops, new events, new capital projects or additional services for young people. The issues are bigger than any one of us, and we will need the help of not just everyone here but the wider community as well if we are to achieve them.

"The High Street Heritage Action Zone Fund is an example of how the Councils finances can help to bring about change. This Council has committed to provide match funding so that this initiative can have the maximum impact. Our financial standing has significant advantages. Money raised in Oswestry is spent in Oswestry."

The Mayor said he and Mayoress, his partner, Poppy, were looking forward to involving their young son, Alfie, in their Mayoral duties.

"Although not an official title my Mini-Mayor will accompany us whenever possible, so with the help of amazing local artisan and Oswestry market trader Jan Hoole from Popaeg, we are presenting Alfie with his own miniature replica of the Mayoral Chains as a keepsake of this great day in our family history."

His mayor charity will raise funds to bridge the gap for funding for services for young people.

"As a teacher and youth worker I have seen first-hand the significant demand for services that support the emotional health and well-being of young people – there is a huge demand on these services and for many, the ability to access these services is either out of reach or will have very long delays.

"Counselling sessions and activities that benefit those in need all cost money, and therefore it is my intention to build up a fund, that at the end of my civic year, organisations can bid for funding for any project or initiative that benefits the emotional health and wellbeing of our young people. This not only helps support the people in need, but helps local businesses, C.I.C’s and charities have access to a much needed funding pot that truly has the power to not only enrich, but potentially also save lives."