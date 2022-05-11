Oswestry man died of alcohol poisoning after night drinking shots with friend, inquest hears

Sean Jennings, aged 50, went to bed in the early hours of the morning after consuming alcohol at his friend Isaac James' house in Weston Rhyn on January 22 this year.

But, when Mr James went to wake Mr Jennings up at around 9am, he was unresponsive. Mr James told paramedics he thought his friend was already dead, but attempted CPR. However, sadly, nothing could be done to save Mr Jennings, from Oswestry, and he was pronounced dead.

A pathologist, Dr George Powell, carried out a post mortem, and a toxicology report found that Mr Jennings had 342mg in 100ml of blood - an level that pathologists would expect to result in death.