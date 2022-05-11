Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Oswestry man died of alcohol poisoning after night drinking shots with friend, inquest hears

By Nick HumphreysOswestryPublished:

A man died an "alcohol-related death" after a night of drinking shots at a friend's house, an inquest heard.

Sean Jennings, aged 50, went to bed in the early hours of the morning after consuming alcohol at his friend Isaac James' house in Weston Rhyn on January 22 this year.

But, when Mr James went to wake Mr Jennings up at around 9am, he was unresponsive. Mr James told paramedics he thought his friend was already dead, but attempted CPR. However, sadly, nothing could be done to save Mr Jennings, from Oswestry, and he was pronounced dead.

A pathologist, Dr George Powell, carried out a post mortem, and a toxicology report found that Mr Jennings had 342mg in 100ml of blood - an level that pathologists would expect to result in death.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of alcohol-related death.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News