Gallery set to host fresh exhibition

Alison Holt and Suzette Smart are taking part in the BVA Oswestry Open Studios art event in June.

The exhibition at the gallery, which runs from May 7 to June 25, includes about 70 pieces of artwork completed by more than 20 artists belonging to Borderland Visual Arts.

The group was first established in 2000 and has staged regular exhibitions.

Alison, from Oswestry who is the group's committee chairman and a textile artist using free motion with machine embroidery, said: "Borderland Visual Arts consists of artists from in and around Oswestry and we have more than 70 members.

"We are hoping that people will visit the gallery exhibition and be encouraged to come along to the Open Studios event which we are holding on June 11 and June 12 and the following weekend of June 18 and June 19.

"People will be able to get a taste of the work which will be on show and available for them to view and buy, with prices ranging from cards for £2 to paintings for £900.

"Hopefully, people will see the work they like and then be encouraged to visit their favourite artists during the Open Studios event in June.

"This will be a time when they will be able to meet the artists and see them at work and discuss their inspiration and techniques.

"The Open Studios event has not taken place for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions but our membership has greatly increased.

"During a difficult time artists have found solace expanding their art practice while others have changed their focus, or taken time to look more closely at their immediate surroundings.

"Others have chosen to look outwards for their inspiration to the huge changes happening in the world.

"The exhibition at the Willow Gallery in Willow Street, Oswestry, will feature collage, watercolours, sculpture, oil paintings and prints as well as textiles.

"Admission to the Willow Gallery and the Open Studios event will be free-of-charge.

"People will be able to discover which artists will be opening their studios by logging onto the borderlandvisualarts.com website.

"There are leaflets online and brochures about the Open Studios can also be obtained from Oswestry Library and the Willow Gallery.

"We also have a dedicated display space in Oswestry Library with a group exhibition, entitled The Colour Green.