Oswestry council meeting to have young people 'at heart of discussion'

By Nick HumphreysOswestryPublished:

A town council is holding its annual meeting next week, with young people "at the heart of discussion".

Oswestry mayor, Councillor Mark Jones
Oswestry Town Council will meet at The Marches School in Morda Road on Monday, May 9, and residents have been invited to attend. It starts at 6.30pm.

The town's mayor, Councillor Mark Jones, said: "This annual town meeting will open up opportunity for residents and partners to get together, to share thoughts and develop ideas with young people at the heart of discussion.

"It takes an entire community to raise a child. If that statement resonates with you as a resident and organisation, please come along!

"Electors of the town are invited to attend. Attendees are encouraged to register their interest by calling Oswestry Town Council on 01691 680 222 or emailing enquiries@oswestry-tc.gov.uk."

