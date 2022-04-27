Quirky sculpture trail is given a new lease of life in Oswestry

Sculptor Jas Davidson from Oswestry with one of his pieces of art

The original works, by artist Jas Davidson, were installed at locations around the town. Now they have been given a new lease of life by artist Paul Kielty.

The trail refurbishment was commissioned by Oswestry BID and features such works as “Woden” in Castle Court, “New Art Movement” at The Willow Gallery, and the three original pieces, “Skinny Drinker”, at The Griffin Inn on Albion Hill.

“This creative project forms part of our remit to enhance Oswestry as a place to live and to attract visitors to strengthen our local tourism economy,” said BID manager, Adele Nightingale.

“The project takes forward the existing works with new eye-catching colour schemes and sustainable materials. We're really pleased with the outcome and would like to thank Paul, Jas, and Barry Jones, for their work, and Morgans Decorators Merchants too, for supporting the project.”