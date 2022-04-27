Overnight closures at busy Mile End junction as major works near completion

Overnight closures will be in place at Mile End junction

Closures will be in place at Mile End in Oswestry from 8pm to 6am from Tuesday, May 3 to Thursday, May 5, as road markings are replaced and resurfacing is carried out.

A Shropshire Council spokesman said on social media: "Our partners Balfour Beatty have almost completed the improvements - but the final works to complete the project are still ongoing, including drainage surveys and grass and wildflower seeding.

"This explains why sometimes we have to doll off a lane or are seen putting some cones down.

"Other works required to complete the project include resurfacing and replacing road markings on part of the existing Mile End roundabout.

"These works will take place overnight from 3rd May to 5th May from 8pm to 6am.

"Road closures will be implemented to safely accommodate these works. Due to these road closures, diversions will be in place and some delays may be experienced.

"We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience these works may cause.

"Every effort will be made by Balfour Beatty, to allow unrestricted vehicular access to and from your business/property during the works."

The project has seen a new roundabout built alongside the previous Mile End Roundabout to the north.

It has four exits and is designed to take traffic from the busy A5, bypassing the older Mile End Roundabout.