Wrexham Maelor Hospital. Photo: Google

North Wales Police said its enquiries are ongoing and that the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board was assisting officers with their investigations in connection with an incident at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

A police spokesperson said: "On March 24 we received reports from of an incident involving a member of nursing staff at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

"The report related to concerns of abuse of position and possible ill-treatment of patients.

"The individual was arrested in connection with this report and has been bailed pending further enquiries. Our enquiries remain ongoing."

It has been reported that the alleged incident involved the sharing of an image of a vulnerable person on social media.

Gill Harris, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s deputy Chief Executive Officer and executive director of integrated clinical services, said: “We were recently made aware of allegations against a member of staff regarding a vulnerable patient and immediately referred the matter to North Wales Police.