Try before to leave is message to Snowdon hikers after some get caught short

Snowdon's Miners' Path

Unprepared walkers have been blamed for reports of human faeces on some of Wales' most popular mountain paths.

Those caught short had tried to hide the mess under stones and even in paper cups according to social media reports.

Thousands of visitors have made the journey up to to top of Snowdon over the Easter break with queues to take selfies from the trig point at the summit.

Some visitors have complained that the cafe and toilet at the summit of Snowdon are closed.

However the Snowdonia National Park Authority has stressed that there are toilets at the start of all the main paths that lead to the top and people should use them before setting out.

The authority's engagement officer, Helen Pye, said there was no need to add more toilets.

"Snowdon a national nature reserve and so it's really quite a special and fragile environment. But we also welcome tourists and want people to enjoy the area.

"There are facilities at the bottom of all the main paths up Snowdon."

"This is unfortunately a small minority that perhaps aren't as well prepared, let's say and get caught short. Most of the visitors to Snowdon are fantastic, they come well prepared and use the facilities before they set off."

Some visitors who have left their vehicles along the roadside have returned to find them gone - towed away by police.

After putting out several warnings about drivers causing dangers by parking on the verge North Wales Police arranged for those putting others a risk to be towed away.

The force says several have been removed over the weekend.