Mayor praises Oswestry as he prepares to hand over the reins of the job

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Mark Jones, and Mayoress Ruth Jones

The councillor admits he will be sad to hand over his medal of office as he has loved every moment of his time representing Oswestry as its Mayor.

He said he never had any doubt that the market town would survive the pandemic.

"Oswestry has always been a solid town with none of the 'boom and bust' that can often affect retail centres," he said.

"There was a difficult time when the railway and the army left Oswestry but the town's agricultural links had helped it remain strong throughout. We have a wealth of independent stores and so have not been so badly affected as others during the switch to online shopping when so many multi-nationals collapsed."

"And our retail markets are excellent. I visited Ludlow Market recently and we are certainly as good as that.," he said.

His interest in the markets saw him not only attend the annual conference of the National Association of British Market Authorities but also set up a market stall with wife and Mayoress, Ruth, to raise funds for his mayoral charities, Oswestry Talking Newspaper and the Motor Neurone charity, My Name's 5.

Visiting Oswestry's businesses, organisations and charities has been high up on the agenda for the mayor.

"Attending the graduation ceremony at Derwen College was truly life affirming," he said.

The college works so hard to ensure that the students, who may arrive as children, leave as adults ready to take their place in society. They give them the skills needed to have jobs and look after themselves."

The relaunch of Oswestry's Talking Newspaper was also a highlight of the year.

"My mother lost her sight and she loved being able to catch up on the news thanks to the Talking Newspaper."

"It was a real privilege to be able to read the opening article for the re-launch edition when I visited the studios."

One of his most recent roles was to attend the re-opening of the Cambrian Railways Weston Wharf station after more than half a century.

Accompanied by his mayoress and wife, Ruth, Councillor Jones sported a Victorian top hat for the occasion.

"I have seen just how hard the volunteers have worked over decades to re-open this railway. This will be a real boost for tourism in the town."