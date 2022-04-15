Notification Settings

Town targets central toilets for major improvement work

By David TooleyOswestryPublished:

A set of public loos in Oswestry are set to be either rebuilt or refurbished after a Government decision left the town council flush with cash.

Oswestry public toilets. Picture Google
Oswestry Town Council is in line to get £75,000 after Shropshire Council was successful in getting £164,000 from the Government's Changing Places fund.

The scheme is set to provide proper facilities which can be used by seriously disabled people.

But the loos in English Walls, near the Central Car Park, aren't up to standard and at a meeting on Wednesday (April 13) councillors were keep to do something about it.

Councillor Mike Isherwood, chairing the development and planning committee, said: "It is really good news that we have got this funding." But it is a question of how to progress.

Councillors were presented with a range of options by town clerk Arren Roberts who asked members for a 'policy steer'.

Councillor Rosie Radford said she thinks the current loos are "not appropriate for public use."

And Councillor Jay Moore said: "Let's do it from the ground up and do it perfectly."

The committee agreed to seek to commission an architect who could assure "above minimum standards" at the site.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

