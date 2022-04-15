All aboard the night bus - evening services in Oswestry are relaunched

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/04/2022 - Oswestry BID are re-launching the night bus. In Picture: BID Manager Adele Nightingale..

The town's Business Improvement District is subsidising two buses each evening in conjuction with Tanat Valley Coaches.

They will be part of the timetable for the rest of the year.

One, the Oswestry Town Circular, travels between the town centre, Eastern Oswestry and Morda.

The second, the village circular, takes in a host of villages from those en-route from the company's depot at Llanrhaeadr, then cutting across to Treflach and Trefonen, to those on the English side of Oswestry - Weston Rhyn, St Martins, Gobowen, Whittington and Park Hall.

Passengers pay just £3 for the town service and £4 for the rural bus.

The night bus ran for a number of weeks over Christmas, and Oswestry BID says it wants to give it a longer chance to become part of the timetable for people having an evening out in the town.

Manager for BID, Adele Nightingale, said: "Things do take time to become embedded and used and we hope that people will soon realise that they can use the bus to get in and out of the town and so help the night-time economy.

"We very much hope that they will prove so successful that the buses can continue into next year as a viable, commercial venture."