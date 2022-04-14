Pedestrian crossing plan takes step forward

Councillor Mike Isherwood

There is currently no specific individual crossing space for young people close to Meadows Primary School, in Cabin Lane.

And a previous report to town councillors said this "leads them 'crossing in a variety of locations and darting across the road on bikes and scooters from Unicorn Play Area".

The trouble, councillors heard, is that Oswestry Town Council has given a much higher priority to having a crossing there than Shropshire Council which has responsibility for highways matters.

One town councillor told Wednesday's meeting of the town council's development and planning committee that he was worried that if they started to pay for highways projects they would 'bankrupt the council'.

Providing a crossing has been included as part of Oswestry Town Council's Place Plan and is a priority for the authority.

Members were told that a feasibility study, before any work is done, could cost between £10,000 and £25,000. The actual work could set the town back by upwards of £50,000.

Town clerk Arren Roberts admitted that these were "finger in the air" estimates. But he warned against using money earmarked for projects such as playgrounds to pay consultants.

Bur Councillor John Price said traffic is "not bothering to slow down for the roundabout. The public, everybody, want to see this move forward."

Councillor Jay Moore recognised the need to do something with the school nearby.

But he added: "I am worried about setting a precedent by taking on highways work which would soon bankrupt the council. Why can't we put pressure on Shropshire Council?"

Councillor Mike Isherwood, who was chairing the committee, suggested the next stage should be to get a firmer figures for carrying out a feasibility study, while at the same time following up with Shropshire Council.