Young people are to be the focus of Oswestry Town Meeting says mayor

SHROPSHIRE JONATHAN HIPKISS 27/02/22.Oswestry Olympians 10k Run..Pictured Mayor of Oswestry Cllr Mark Jones.

The meeting will be held on May 9 between 6.30-8pm at the Marches School.

Everyone from the town, of all ages, is welcome to go along and get involved in the discussion about how to provide opportunities for young people.

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Mark Jones said annual town meetings were meetings of the electorate and as such offered the opportunity for individuals and groups to come together.

"With this in mind the aim of the evening will be to concentrate on the positives and strengths that the town has to support young people.

"As a town council we are very interested in supporting our future generation and in how residents and partners can continue to develop a positive offer for young people.

"Through my mayoral year I have discovered that Oswestry is thriving with activity and many groups and organisations who work hard to deliver the very best for the town.

"There is much that can be achieved by working together and hope that the Annual Town Meeting will open up further opportunity for residents and partners to get together, to share thoughts and develop ideas with young people at the heart of discussion.”