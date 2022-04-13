Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Oswestry man went from active firefighter to being unable to kick a football around the park

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Mike Mounsey was a retained firefighter who kept himself fit and healthy for the job that he loved.

Mike Mounsey
Mike Mounsey

But in 2018 on responding to a "shout" from the fire service, Mike started to feel seriously ill.

He managed to get to the Oswestry Fire Station where he collapsed on the floor, suffering a heart attack at the age of 44.

His life was saved by firefighters and paramedics and he was able to fight his way back to fitness and rejoin his crew.

However more attacks and strokes happened and he was forced to give up his job working with under privileged children and his role in the Fire Service.

"One of the incidents was filmed for the Channel Five 'Critical Condition' programme when I was airlifted to Stoke University Hospital," he said.

Mike's heart failure now means that he has to take nine tablets a day and, while he can walk in the park with his children and his partner, he is unable to enjoy even kicking a football with them.

"It's been a rough rough ride and it is hard to accept that I have to rely on the benefit system. It turned my life upside down."

He said family, daughter, step-daughter and three young boys aged eight, nine and 15, worry about his health.

"It is hard for them, especially when I haven't got the energy to do what other Dads do," he said.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up to help Mike and his family enjoy days out and things he is able to do.

"I am now on the highest medication that I am allowed to have," he said.

"No-one knows how many years I have ahead of me, I just want to enjoy that time with the family."

Anyone that wants to help can do so online at gofundme.com/f/spending-quality-time-with-my-minimes.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News