Vintage tea dance in Oswestry to celebrate the jubilee

Oswestry Memorial Hall

Individuals and organisations have joined forces to put on the event on June 2.

One of those organising the tea dance is Councillor Gemma Cassin.

She said the vintage tea dance would include local bands and dance groups to warm everyone up.

"There will be lots of tea and cake and nostalgia to celebrate the Jubilee," she said.

"The last two years have been very bleak. Our older community have been hit hardm having to isolate for great lengths of time. Although we're not in the clear, the jubilee does seem a good time to hold a community event"

She praised everyone to was helping to put the tea dance on.