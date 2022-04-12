Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Vintage tea dance in Oswestry to celebrate the jubilee

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

The older community in Oswestry will be able to enjoy a free vintage tea dance to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee.

Oswestry Memorial Hall
Oswestry Memorial Hall

Individuals and organisations have joined forces to put on the event on June 2.

One of those organising the tea dance is Councillor Gemma Cassin.

She said the vintage tea dance would include local bands and dance groups to warm everyone up.

"There will be lots of tea and cake and nostalgia to celebrate the Jubilee," she said.

"The last two years have been very bleak. Our older community have been hit hardm having to isolate for great lengths of time. Although we're not in the clear, the jubilee does seem a good time to hold a community event"

She praised everyone to was helping to put the tea dance on.

"We live in the most fantastic community. Businesses and individuals have stepped forward to offer help, from paying the room hire, to offering to serve tea and cake. Others are offering to bake cakes, bands are offering to play and artists offering their time to capture attendees favourite memories. I can't thank everyone enough."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News