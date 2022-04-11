David Gower's appearance at Oswestry Cricket Club is a sell-out

David Gower

David, who has also appeared on BBC1's Question of Sport, captained England during the 1980s and has been described as one of the most stylish of left-handed batsmen of that period.

One of the most capped and high-scoring players for England during that era, David led England during the 1985 Ashes series.

He returned as captain for the 1989 Ashes series for a short time and retired from International cricket in 1993.

David was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009, having played 117 Test matches and 114 One Day Internationals.

During that time he is said to have scored 8,231 and 3,170 runs respectively.

His sold out appearance at Oswestry Cricket Club is part of a series of events that have also previously seen former England captains Graham Gooch and Michael Vaughan making a visit.

Mark Ball, events co-ordinator for the club, said: "It is a privilege for the club to have these famous stars appearing.

"We have previously had visits by Graham Gooch and Michael Vaughan.

"Michael captained the team that beat the Australians in 2005.

"The former England captains always give a good show which is full of humour.

"Their talks are always illuminating because we get to hear things that you would not normally be told."

Mark added: "We are looking forward to hearing the odd tale from the dressing room.

"David is a very pleasant man and incredibly relaxed and I am certain that his appearance will be a great night.

"He will be taking to the stage for a three-hour long show which has proved to be a sell-out and the club will be full to capacity.

"We are also delighted to announce that we will be welcoming Michael Vaughan back again at some stage later this year.