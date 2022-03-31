Parts of Shropshire wake up to snow as temperatures tumble

A winter scene just outside Oswestry

The last day of March saw spring turn back to winter as temperatures dropped below zero, and sleet and snow fell overnight.

Gritters came out of their garages and took the to roads once more and Ellesmere toad patrol volunteers suspended their patrols as the toads decided it was far too cold to cross local roads to the mere and other pools for mating.

One of the areas affected was Oswestry's old racecourse where dog walkers and early morning runners enjoyed a winter wonderland scene,

The Met office says wintry showers could continue in parts of Britain for the next couple of days.

In Shropshire overnight temperatures will continue to dip below zero until Sunday when the thermometer will start to recover.