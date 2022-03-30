Charity receives grant to help it stay afloat helping people in Shropshire with disabilities

Simon Arthur

Shropshire Peer Counselling and Advocacy Service was set up in 1995 by Simon Arthur, from Oswestry, to help disabled people handle their finances and access help to stay out of debt.

The service is based in Oswestry but covers the whole of Shropshire and Telford,

It has been awarded a Nationwide Building Society Community Grant to use over the next two years to help adults with multiple disabilities and complex needs. The funding will help them to build a circle of support that enables them to remain living in their home.

Simon Arthur, the 58-year-old manager and founder of the service, said: “This grant will enable us to offer long-term help and support to around 150 new or existing clients that are in danger of being evicted or losing their homes because they do not understand tenancy agreements or how to manage their finances.

“For the last 27 years we have helped people in need with physical disabilities, learning difficulties, brain injuries and mental health needs and older or vulnerable people who need help to enable them to move forward after illness or bereavement.

“This grant will ensure that our team of advocates can continue their valuable work and secure the future of the only truly independent Advocacy Service in Shropshire that has helped over 10,000 people since its inception.

"We help between 300 to 400 people each year and work with them on a long-term basis."

Mr Arthur said he understood the problems that people faced.

"I, myself, am registered 60 per cent disabled after an accident at work when I was involved in household removals.

"The setting up of this service was my idea after I realised the difficulties in accessing help and benefits."

The past two years had addded to the problems, he said.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has made things more difficult as many people are suffering from stress and are frightened to go out into the community so we are spending more time with them.

"We are a unique service and see people in their own homes but have a waiting list and this is likely to get even longer.