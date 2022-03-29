Bonfire night reaps rewards as grants paid out to community groups in Oswestry

The awards presentation

The money was raised at the November event, held by Oswestry Borderland Club in conjunction with Oswestry Town Council.

This week the mayor, Councillor Mark Jones, and president of Oswestry Borderland Rotary, Cathy Osselton, presented cheques to the 18 organisations who had made successful applications to the Bonfire and Fireworks Grant Fund.

Jonathan Jones from the Rotary Club who plays a lead role in the event said: “This year’s event was a big success with a record amount being raised. Thank you to everyone who came to the bonfire evening in November, we had lots of positive comments about the display and we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did."

His comments were echoed by the rotary club president who added: "Thanks to Rotarians who gave their time to build the bonfire and to steward on the evening, we are really pleased to be working with the town council and to support such worthy causes to benefit the town. The support from the community means that we can fund some great work and projects. I would like to thank the town council for underwriting the event so that 100 per cent of the money collected goes to these worthwhile causes.”

Priority was given to applications by those delivering activity in the town of Oswestry, said council clerk Arren Roberts.

“Members of the panel were impressed by the range and scale of applications with each application considered on merit.”

The teamwork to stage the event was highlighted by the mayor.

Councillor Mark Jones said: “The event is a real team effort between the town council, the Borderland Rotary Club and the community, we thought it was a success and look forward to seeing the money raised benefitting a lot of people in the community.”