Open studios event in Oswestry returns after a gap of two years

Brian Owen's Big Brown Trout

The Borderland Visual Arts group says it will be wonderful to welcome visitors to see its members' work in the studios and in a group show in the Willow Gallery in Oswestry.

Since the pandemic began two years ago organisers say many new artists are now members of the BVA and so the number of artworks people will be able to see has multipled.

The event will be held over the two weekends of June 11/12 and June 18/19.

One of those who will be taking part is artist Brian Owen.

He created his enormous painting of a Brown Trout in lockdown.

"I woke up one morning with an image in my mind's eye," he said.

"It started out as one canvas 100x50cm, I tried to achieve an impact work, I was really pleased with it, and for whatever reason I thought I would paint a flank, then the full Face, which exploded into the full fish,18 canvases later."

"I have been painting since the 70s , over the years I tend to flit from landscape to "fish Art " in various forms and materials, and styles, my imagination plays a big part in the creativity