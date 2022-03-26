Quiz night raised money for Ukraine disaster fund

Showing their winning model for the plasticine modelling round, Katie Broadbent and Kevin Harrison

Regulars at the Bailey Head pub in the town joined forces with Oswestry Rotary Club for the recent event.

It attracted 10 teams with the fun general knowledge questions raising funds for Rotary International's "Disaster Response Fund" for the Ukraine.

Bailey Head landlord and new member of Oswestry Rotary Club Duncan Borrowman said he was pleased with the funds raised.

"Thank you everyone that helped with raffle prizes, selling raffle tickets, promoting and sharing with friends and not forgetting Grace who both set the quiz and acted as a splendid quiz master on the night," he said.