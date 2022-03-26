Notification Settings

Quiz night raised money for Ukraine disaster fund

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A quiz night in Oswestry has raised £375 for a Ukraine disaster appeal.

Showing their winning model for the plasticine modelling round, Katie Broadbent and Kevin Harrison
Regulars at the Bailey Head pub in the town joined forces with Oswestry Rotary Club for the recent event.

It attracted 10 teams with the fun general knowledge questions raising funds for Rotary International's "Disaster Response Fund" for the Ukraine.

Bailey Head landlord and new member of Oswestry Rotary Club Duncan Borrowman said he was pleased with the funds raised.

"Thank you everyone that helped with raffle prizes, selling raffle tickets, promoting and sharing with friends and not forgetting Grace who both set the quiz and acted as a splendid quiz master on the night," he said.

"We raised £375 for the Ukraine fund - thank you."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

