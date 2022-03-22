Running Festival to help children with movement difficulties

Places are available to raise money for the Movement Centre at the Brynkinalt Running Festival being organised by Adrenaline Sports, which takes place later this year. Looking forward to the event are Alan Lewis (in black), from Adrenaline Sports and Curtis Langley from The Movement Centre.

The Brynkinalt Running Festival will take place on May 8 and gives runners of all abilities, from the age of 12, the chance to complete an off-road route around the estate of either five, 10 or 20 kilometres.

Organiser, Adrenaline Sporting Events, says that its charity partner for the festival is The Movement Centre, based in Oswestry.

It offers targeted training therapy for children with movement difficulties.

Runners have the chance to take up free places in the event in exchange for agreeing to raise funds for the centre.

Curtis Langley for the centre, said he was grateful to Adrenaline Events for giving the charity the chance to raise funds through the festival. He also thanked the owners of the estate for opening it to runners and supporters for the event.