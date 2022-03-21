Emergency crew says Oswestry family 'lucky' in smoking dishwasher incident

The damaged dishwasher.Picture: Oswestry Fire Station

Crews from Ellesmere and Oswestry fire stations had been mobilised on Saturday evening after the family in Whittington Road called about the incident.

On their Facebook page Oswestry Fire Station said: "The family were very lucky they were in the house when this happened, had they been out or asleep in bed we could have been dealing with a much worse incident."

They added advice to other dishwasher owners: "Please don't leave dishwashers running overnight or while you are out.

"They are a fire risk because of their high wattage, friction and motors.

"Just as importantly please make sure you have a working smoke alarm on each floor of your property."