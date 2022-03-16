The Gruffalo upstages author Julia Donaldson at Shropshire book signing

Julia Donaldson at Booka Bookshop with three-year-old Marley Hughes from Gobowen

Children and their grown-ups met Julia who signed books and chatted at the event at Booka Bookshop in Oswestry.

But the young readers only had eyes for one person, the Gruffalo.

The kindly monster captivated the children as he posed for photos with them with only a few a little scared.

Julia said she always enjoyed meeting the families at book signing events and also liked supporting independent book shops like Booka.

"I was in Wolverhampton this week for a big event and so decided to fit in some events at shops like this on my way up to Scotland to give bookshops a boost," she explained.

"They have been through such a difficult time in the past two years."

Jack Earl-Jones from Chirk dressed as Stick Man

Children from Ellesmere Primary went along to tell the author that their class Donaldson was named after her.

One of those meeting both the author and the Gruffalo was three-year-old Jack Earl-Jones from Chirk who was wearing a costume of his favourite character, Stick Man.

He was with older sister seven-year-old Ava.

Mum, Sian, said both loved reading.

"Jack never stops reading and making up his own stories and telling them to us,"she said.

Ellesmere primary pupils Alice Doyle, Ben Proffitt, Matha Jobson and Fletcher Clarke with Julia Donaldson

Three-year-old Marley Hughes from Gobowen showed Julia his own smaller Stick Man and one of the books he had chosen, The Woolly Bear Caterpillar.

He and younger sisters Rosie and Daisy were at the book signing with parents Alex and Katie.

"Marley absolutely loves Stick Man and other characters, like the Snale and the Whale and of course the Gruffalo," Katie said.

"We have so many Julia Donaldson books - Marley has grown up having them read to him and looking at the illustrations.

Tedi Murphy from Ellesmere with the Gruffalo

"We also have the CDs of the books which they all listen to."

The book signing event sold out in just an hour, Carrie Morris from Booka Bookshop said.

"Julia Donaldson books are so popular and they are wonderful for children. They love all the rhyming and the stories. It is so important to read with children and to find books they enjoy," Carrie said.