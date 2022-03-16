Notification Settings

School booksale outstanding success

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A bookstall has raised £100 for a village primary school

Sherie Justin with children at Whittington

Justin and Sherie Soper from Borderland Rotary club ran a bookstall at Whittington Church of England Primary school selling children’s books of all shapes and sizes to raise funds for the school.

The couple said it was a roaring success. They only had a relatively short time to run the stall and they said it was extremely busy.

Sherie Soper said: “It was frantic and we sold lots and lots of books and raised an amazing £80.50 in no time at all. When we reported back to Borderland Rotary, it was decided to round the figure up to £100.”

The plan was to raise money for the school so that it could invest in something for the children.

Head Teacher, Carl Rogers said he very much appreciated all of the effort in supporting the school and announced that the £100 would be spent on a collection of poetry books to encourage the children to both read and write poetry.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

