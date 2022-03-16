School booksale outstanding success

Sherie Justin with children at Whittington

Justin and Sherie Soper from Borderland Rotary club ran a bookstall at Whittington Church of England Primary school selling children’s books of all shapes and sizes to raise funds for the school.

The couple said it was a roaring success. They only had a relatively short time to run the stall and they said it was extremely busy.

Sherie Soper said: “It was frantic and we sold lots and lots of books and raised an amazing £80.50 in no time at all. When we reported back to Borderland Rotary, it was decided to round the figure up to £100.”

The plan was to raise money for the school so that it could invest in something for the children.