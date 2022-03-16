The Orthopaedic Hospital

Inpatients on the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries and Sheldon Ward, the hospital’s general medicine and rehabilitation ward, and long stay oncology and tumour patients are to be allowed a “named visitor” under refreshed rules, in order to give them greater contact with their loved ones.

Some shorter stay patients with exceptional needs - including paediatric patients and those on an end-of-life care pathway – will also be allows a named visitor.

Exceptional circumstances could also refer to people with a learning disability or dementia, where there may be increased distress.

The change does not represent a return to business as usual at the Oswestry-based hospital, as visiting will still be largely limited, to minimise any risk of Covid-19 being brought onto the site.

Sara Ellis-Anderson, Chief Nurse and Patient Safety Officer at the hospital, said: “The halt we put on visiting towards the end of last year was the right thing to do to protect our patients and our staff.

“But we know that being in hospital can be a difficult time for people, and not being able to see any of their family or loved ones has made it even harder. We’ve tried to help them with technology

to allow virtual contact, but nothing beats being able to talk to someone face-to-face.

“We have been monitoring the situation very closely and feel that now is the right time to allow some visitors back on site for our most vulnerable patients who will really benefit from contact

with their families.”

"Any other relatives who feel they have exceptional circumstances as to why they should be allowed to visit will need to discuss on a case-by-case basis with the nurse-in-charge.

Patients will be allowed one named visitor - two on spinal injuries, and visitor must book their visits with the Ward Clerk in the ward, where their loved one is staying.

“Visitors will be expected to undergo screening and put on a face mask when they arrive at the Main Entrance, and to observe all social distancing guidelines.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and we hope people understand that we might have to close to visitors again if we see an increase in coronavirus cases, either within the community

or within the hospital. Safety will always be our first priority.”

Visitors will need to wear face masks at all times, and will be provided with a surgical face mask by the hospital on arrival, and must follow guidance on hand hygiene and social distancing whilst

on site.

The changes are in line with guidance from NHS England and NHS Improvement, who are encouraging the gradual resumption of visiting in order that patients and visitors can see their families and

loved ones.

Individual wards will be able to use their own discretion as to time slots they offer to visitors, though all appointments for the day must be concluded by 7pm, in order that thorough cleaning