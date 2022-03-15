Medical aid appeal launched to help the people of Ukraine

Cartons of aid for Ukraine which have been packed at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry

The call has been made by Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre and Sculpture Park.

People have ten days in which to take along all manner of medical supplies to the Palm House at the centre on the main A5, near Oswestry.

Clive, aged 60, said: "The glasshouse will be open 24 hours-a-day for people to drop off supplies.

"We are open seven days-a-week on the site and the Palm House will also be open during the evening.

"We have already completed a week where we collected clothing, dried food, sleeping bags, wheelchairs and buggies.

"We filled an articulated lorry on Friday full of food stuffs, medical supplies and clothing.

"Now we are hoping to fill a Transit van which we will then arrange to go into the eastern area of Poland where it can enter Ukraine and where volunteers are available to ensure the vital supplies reach the hot-spots in Ukraine.

"The variety of medical supplies that are needed include everything from wheelchairs to eye wash and antiseptic to bandages, in fact everything and anything that is new and sealed.

"Secondhand wheelchairs and crutches are acceptable but everything else must be sealed.

"We are trying to get the message out to people that medical equipment is badly needed.

"We have contacted Shropshire Council to help in this way through social media and have also appealed to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, The Princess Royal Hospital and The Orthopaedic Hospital in Oswestry to help with supplies.

"We are also reaching out to community groups, Rotary groups and schools to help with donations.