Book of solidarity opens in Oswestry

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A book of solidarity for the people of Ukraine has been opened in Oswestry.

Councillor Mark Jones signs the Book of Solidarity
One of of the first to sign was the Mayor of the town who said it was a way to show support.

The Book of Solidarity can be found in the foyer in the Guildhall.

Councillor Mark Jones said: "I can not even imagine the fear and emotions families must be going through that they feel their only option is to flee their homes.

"The Book of Solidarity can only be a gesture but I hope that it sends a message to the governments of the world that we want to live in a world that is open, is caring, is fair, and is free of war and violence, and that they need to take notice. My thoughts and prays go out to the people to show Oswestry Stands with Ukraine."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

